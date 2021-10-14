62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Shootings

Man critically wounded in early morning shooting in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2021 - 10:38 am
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A man was critically injured in a shooting in central Las Vegas early Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said officers responded at 4:45 a.m. to Wynn Road at Pioneer Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, to a report of a man shot.

Parra said the victim was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries caused by a gunshot wound.

No arrests had been made in the case as of 9:30 a.m. and police were trying to learn more about the circumstances of the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Graney: Carr on Gruden — Love the man but not his words
Graney: Carr on Gruden — Love the man but not his words
2
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent $4.3M on Las Vegas custom home in August
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent $4.3M on Las Vegas custom home in August
3
Family seeks answers after woman’s remains found in Henderson
Family seeks answers after woman’s remains found in Henderson
4
Clark County’s COVID-19 metrics flatline; mask mandate still in place
Clark County’s COVID-19 metrics flatline; mask mandate still in place
5
Murder charges filed against man involved in fatal casino fight
Murder charges filed against man involved in fatal casino fight
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Bus stop shooting victim identified
By / RJ

The victim of a fatal shooting after an argument Sunday night in central Las Vegas has been identified as a 27-year-old man.