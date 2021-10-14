Man critically wounded in early morning shooting in central Las Vegas

Officers responded at 4:45 a.m. to a report of a shooting on Wynn Road at Pioneer Avenue and found a man in critical condition with gunshot wound.

A man was critically injured in a shooting in central Las Vegas early Thursday.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said officers responded at 4:45 a.m. to Wynn Road at Pioneer Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, to a report of a man shot.

Parra said the victim was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries caused by a gunshot wound.

No arrests had been made in the case as of 9:30 a.m. and police were trying to learn more about the circumstances of the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

