Man dead after officer involved shooting Tuesday in Pahrump

One person is dead after an officer involved shooting early Tuesday morning in Pahrump.

Shots were fired as the Nye County sheriff’s office executed a search warrant about 2 a.m. at 150 N. Leslie St., according to the office’s Facebook page.

“The subject of the warrant was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the announcement said.

Two Nye County deputies fired their weapons and are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

No deputies were injured.

The identity of the decedent and officers involved will be released by the sheriff’s office Thursday.

