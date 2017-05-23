ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Man dead after officer involved shooting Tuesday in Pahrump

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2017 - 11:28 am
 

One person is dead after an officer involved shooting early Tuesday morning in Pahrump.

Shots were fired as the Nye County sheriff’s office executed a search warrant about 2 a.m. at 150 N. Leslie St., according to the office’s Facebook page.

“The subject of the warrant was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the announcement said.

Two Nye County deputies fired their weapons and are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

No deputies were injured.

The identity of the decedent and officers involved will be released by the sheriff’s office Thursday.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like