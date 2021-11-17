Man dead after police shooting in northwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northwest valley.
Capt. Carlos Hank said that police responded to a call that a man had committed or attempted multiple robberies, including a local bank.
Hank said the man was stopped by police near Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya way and he pulled a gun. Officers shot the man, and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
This is a developing story.
