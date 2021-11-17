73°F
Man dead after police shooting in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2021 - 12:07 pm
 
Updated November 17, 2021 - 3:04 pm
Las Vegas police officers investigate an officer-involved shooting at 3200 Tenaya Way, on Wedne ...
Las Vegas police officers investigate an officer-involved shooting at 3200 Tenaya Way, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
An SUV driven by a suspect is seen at 3200 Tenaya Way, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vega ...
An SUV driven by a suspect is seen at 3200 Tenaya Way, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas, as Las Vegas police officers investigate an officer-involved shooting. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police officers investigate an officer-involved shooting at 3200 Tenaya Way, on Wedne ...
Las Vegas police officers investigate an officer-involved shooting at 3200 Tenaya Way, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the northwest valley.

Capt. Carlos Hank said that police responded to a call that a man had committed or attempted multiple robberies, including a local bank.

Hank said the man was stopped by police near Cheyenne Avenue and Tenaya way and he pulled a gun. Officers shot the man, and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

This is a developing story.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

