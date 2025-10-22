68°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Man dead after reported accidental shooting outside Las Vegas

Mohave County Sheriff's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mohave County Sheriff's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
NLV man arrested after police building hit by gunfire, other shootings
Eliazar Quintero appears at his sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center Tuesday, Oct. ...
‘Forced to carry the scars’: Mother of boy killed by stray bullet speaks at shooter’s sentencing
A family argument escalated into gunfire Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, leaving one dead and two injure ...
Las Vegas police: Man killed wife, injured son in shooting after disputes
Person with ‘substantial injuries’ after shooting in central Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2025 - 9:18 pm
 

A 19-year-old man died after the reported accidental firing of a handgun at a campground about 120 miles southeast of Las Vegas, according to authorities in Arizona.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Anthony Stickrath was declared dead by deputies inside a tent at a campground near the Hualapai Mountains on Oct. 13.

Detectives, according to the sheriff’s office, determined that Stickrath had been “manipulating” a handgun when it “discharged and struck him.”

A GoFundMe page for Stickrath had raised over $3,500 for funeral expenses as of Tuesday evening.

“Anthony had a spirit that lit up every room he entered,” the GoFundMe page stated.

An investigation into the fatal shooting was ongoing as of Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES