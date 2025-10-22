Man dead after reported accidental shooting outside Las Vegas

The shooting happened at a campground about 120 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Person with ‘substantial injuries’ after shooting in central Las Vegas

‘Forced to carry the scars’: Mother of boy killed by stray bullet speaks at shooter’s sentencing

NLV man arrested after police building hit by gunfire, other shootings

A 19-year-old man died after the reported accidental firing of a handgun at a campground about 120 miles southeast of Las Vegas, according to authorities in Arizona.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Anthony Stickrath was declared dead by deputies inside a tent at a campground near the Hualapai Mountains on Oct. 13.

Detectives, according to the sheriff’s office, determined that Stickrath had been “manipulating” a handgun when it “discharged and struck him.”

A GoFundMe page for Stickrath had raised over $3,500 for funeral expenses as of Tuesday evening.

“Anthony had a spirit that lit up every room he entered,” the GoFundMe page stated.

An investigation into the fatal shooting was ongoing as of Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.