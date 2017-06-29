Man dies, 3 hurt in shooting at Las Vegas medical facility

Las Vegas police are responding to a Thursday shooting at a Las Vegas medical facility. The Metropolitan Police Department said a man fired a gun inside the business before shooting himself.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a wellness and pain care facility at 311 North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a wellness and pain care facility at 311 North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a wellness and pain care facility at 311 North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a wellness and pain care facility at 311 North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a wellness and pain care facility at 311 North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Four people were injured Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside a Summerlin medical facility.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a man fired a gun inside the business, on the 300 block of North Buffalo Drive just south of Summerlin Parkway, about 3:30 p.m. before shooting himself. The man died at the scene.

Police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said it appears the man was a patient at the medical facility who was requesting an unscheduled appointment. When he was denied, the began shooting, striking two employees.

Caitlyn Jones said she was inside the medical center, standing a few feet away from the shooter when she heard the first shot.

“I’ve never heard something that loud in my life,” she said. “He pointed the gun at me and I just ran, I got down on the ground and I got out.”

Jones said there were about a dozen people inside the office when the shooting started, and she didn’t hear the man say anything before he opened fire or while he was shooting. She wasn’t sure how many shots were fired.

“It’s a small building,” she said, “so you don’t really have anywhere to get away.”

As Jones ran to her car outside, she heard one final shot.

“I was so scared,” she said. “I’ve never been that scared. It was too close.”

Meltzer said a third person was injured after falling while trying to escape. The Las Vegas Fire Department reported a fourth person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer with more info on this shooting. #RJNow https://t.co/h94LiLouZG — Rachel Crosby (@rachelacrosby) June 29, 2017

300 block of North Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas