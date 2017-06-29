Man dies, 4 hurt in shooting at Las Vegas medical facility

Las Vegas police are responding to a Thursday shooting at a Summerlin medical facility. The Metropolitan Police Department said a man fired a gun inside the business before shooting himself.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a man fired a gun inside the business before shooting himself. The man is dead at the scene and police are searching for additional victims.

The Las Vegas Department said it sent several medical units to the scene to treat possibly four people with gunshot wounds.

300 block of North Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas