Shootings

Man dies, 4 hurt in shooting at Las Vegas medical facility

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2017 - 4:10 pm
 
Updated June 29, 2017 - 4:13 pm

Las Vegas police are responding to a Thursday shooting at a Summerlin medical facility.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a man fired a gun inside the business before shooting himself. The man is dead at the scene and police are searching for additional victims.

The Las Vegas Department said it sent several medical units to the scene to treat possibly four people with gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

