Man dies 9 months after self-defense shooting, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2021 - 3:13 pm
 
North Las Vegas police (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nine months after he was shot in North Las Vegas, a 29-year-old man died, according to information released Monday by police.

Davion Treadwell of Las Vegas was shot in the early morning hours of Jan. 23 on the 2800 block Vigilante Court, near East Azure Avenue and Losee Road, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. He died Sept. 10 from complications of a gunshot wound to the neck.

His manner of death was ruled a homicide by the coroner, but North Las Vegas police said the shooting was being considered self-defense.

No arrests had been made as of Monday, when police confirmed the killing to the Review-Journal.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

