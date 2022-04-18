Man dies after road rage shooting at west Las Vegas intersection

One person was killed after a shooting Sunday afternoon in west Las Vegas, police said.

Police tape surrounds a parking lot near West Flamingo Road and South Jones Boulevard after a fatal shooting on Sunday, April 17, 2022. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died after a road rage incident at a west Las Vegas intersection escalated into a physical fight and shooting, police said.

Police were called to West Flamingo Road and South Jones Boulevard at 4:17 p.m. after a report of gunfire and a fight, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Two men were in separate vehicles at the intersection while stopped at a red light, Lt. Dave Valenta said. They started quarreling, which eventually escalated to a physical fight, where they both stepped out into the intersection. One pulled out a gun and shot the other, he said.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, first took himself to Spring Valley Hospital and then to University Medical Center, Valenta said, before he was pronounced dead.

“Everyone just needs to take a breath,” Valenta said, speaking about road rage in the valley. “Every viewer watching right now, every single person gets cut off. Every day, it happens, unfortunately, in Vegas. We have fatalities, we have speeding, people on the phone, whatever. People are going to cut each other off. Take a breath. Nothing is worth somebody’s life.”

The shooter flagged down officers in the area and was taken into custody without incident. Valenta said police were still in the process of interviewing witnesses and had not yet decided on charges.

No other details were immediately available.

The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once relatives have been notified.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan @reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.