Man dies after shooting leads to single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2025 - 9:02 am
 

A man died early Sunday after a shooting led to a single-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas, police said.

Officers responded at about 2:24 a.m. to the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and North Fifth Street, where they found an unresponsive adult man suffering from critical injuries, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NLVPD’s Major Collision Investigation Unit is handling the investigation. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visiting crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.

