Man dies, another hurt in North Las Vegas shooting

A man was pronounced dead and another was injured after a shooting in North Las Vegas on Friday night.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was pronounced dead and another was injured after a shooting in North Las Vegas on Friday night.

Officers were called at 6:55 p.m. to the 2600 block of Sommer Court, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue after several reports of a shooting, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alexander Cuevas.

Police found one man inside a home dead from a gunshot wound and another was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries, Cuevas said.

“Detectives are working to get suspect information but this is not believed to be a random act of violence nor should the public be alarmed. There is no suspect description at this time and no arrests have been made,” according to a statement from the department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.