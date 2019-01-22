Man dies in officer-involved shooting in North Las Vegas

A man died Monday night when several North Las Vegas police officers fired at him after they responded to an unspecified criminal call on the 2100 block of Glider Street.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and 5th Street on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and 5th Street on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Monday night when several North Las Vegas police officers fired at him after they responded to an unspecified criminal call on the 2100 block of Glider Street.

The shooting happened in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and 5th Street, the Police Department posted on social media.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

2100 block of Glider Street, North Las Vegas