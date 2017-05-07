ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Shootings

Man dies in shootout with Las Vegas police in east valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2017 - 12:24 am
 
Updated May 7, 2017 - 2:01 am

An armed man was fatally shot by police during a gunfire exchange in the east Las Vegas Valley, Metro confirmed early Sunday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said the exchange occurred around 11 p.m in the 5200 block of Shreve Avenue, near Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards.

Police officers responding to the scene encountered an armed man, Clark said.

”All I can tell you at this point is that shots were fired in the exchange,” he said. “Our officers are fine. They were not injured, but the male is deceased on the scene.”

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like