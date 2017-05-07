Man dies in shootout with Las Vegas police in east valley

Police survey the scene during an officer-involved shooting in the 5200 block of Shreve Avenue early Sunday morning. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journa)

An armed man was fatally shot by police during a gunfire exchange in the east Las Vegas Valley, Metro confirmed early Sunday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said the exchange occurred around 11 p.m in the 5200 block of Shreve Avenue, near Lake Mead and Nellis boulevards.

Police officers responding to the scene encountered an armed man, Clark said.

”All I can tell you at this point is that shots were fired in the exchange,” he said. “Our officers are fine. They were not injured, but the male is deceased on the scene.”

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

We're still waiting for an update. Patrol cars are blocking off the entrance to the neighborhood and the surrounding area pic.twitter.com/ONEoVFx65Z — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) May 7, 2017

5200 block of Shreve Avenue, Las Vegas