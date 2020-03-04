Man drives 5 miles, crashes after North Las Vegas police shoot him

The shooting occurred about 8:50 a.m. near Lamb Boulevard and Interstate 15, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

North Las Vegas police investigate a police shooting near Lamb Boulevard and Interstate 15 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who was shot by North Las Vegas police on Wednesday morning drove about 5 miles down the highway with a gunshot wound before crashing, police said.

At about 8:30 a.m., North Las Vegas Police Department officers were investigating a separate crash across from College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus, at Cheyenne Avenue and Van Der Meer Street, when a 26-year-old man pulled up to the crash, police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

After the man “showed up after the fact, an exchange happened” between him and officers at the scene, Leavitt said. The man was then shot.

The man then got back into his car and drove off, Leavitt said. He got on Interstate-15 and drove north about 5 miles. He then crashed at the end of the Lamb Boulevard southbound off-ramp, his car overturning onto it’s side.

Witnesses called 911 to report the crash and said the driver took off running. Officers were able to locate the man on a sidewalk near the crash site, Leavitt said.

After being taken into custody, the man was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday why officers opened fire or how many officers shot at the man. Southbound Lamb remained closed in the area about noon while officers investigated.

Further information was not immediately available.

