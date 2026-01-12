Man extradited after arrest in California for Las Vegas shooting

California Highway Patrol troopers arrested the 21-year-old one day after police say he shot and killed a man in the central valley. Now, he’s an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center.

A man arrested in California over a central Las Vegas shooting in late December has been extradited to the valley, jail records show.

Jamon Hawkins, 21, was arrested in California in relation to a fatal shooting on Dec. 28 in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Maryland Parkway and East Desert Inn Road. The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man killed as Lamontae Richardson, 25.

The Metropolitan Police Department previously said California Highway Patrol troopers arrested Hawkins and booked him into the San Bernardino County Detention Center the day after the shooting.

Police have said Richardson and another man got into an argument prior to the shooting. At some point, Richardson got into a car and was shot. The shooter left the scene before officers arrived, police previously said.

Clark County Detention Center records list Hawkins as an inmate as of Sunday afternoon. He faces one charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

