50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Man extradited after arrest in California for Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on Sierra Vista Drive on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. ( ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on Sierra Vista Drive on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. (Spencer Levering/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Re ...
The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
More details emerge about 2 Las Vegas police shootings
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal ...
DA: Constable appears to be justified in shooting of machete-wielding man
Prosecutors not seeking death for suspect in road rage killing of 11-year-old boy
Homicide detectives with Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the southwest val ...
Man arrested in Oregon after fatal Las Vegas car chase, shooting
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2026 - 4:20 pm
 

A man arrested in California over a central Las Vegas shooting in late December has been extradited to the valley, jail records show.

Jamon Hawkins, 21, was arrested in California in relation to a fatal shooting on Dec. 28 in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Maryland Parkway and East Desert Inn Road. The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man killed as Lamontae Richardson, 25.

The Metropolitan Police Department previously said California Highway Patrol troopers arrested Hawkins and booked him into the San Bernardino County Detention Center the day after the shooting.

Police have said Richardson and another man got into an argument prior to the shooting. At some point, Richardson got into a car and was shot. The shooter left the scene before officers arrived, police previously said.

Clark County Detention Center records list Hawkins as an inmate as of Sunday afternoon. He faces one charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES