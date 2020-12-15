Man ‘extremely critical’ after shooting in central Las Vegas

The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of North 23rd Street, near Owens and Eastern avenues.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 23rd Street and Hinkle Drive, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on the 1400 block of North 23rd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Tuesday in the central Las Vegas Valley that left a man in “extremely critical condition.”

The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of North 23rd Street, near Owens and Eastern avenues, according to an email from Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

The man shot was taken to University Medical Center, where he was in “extremely critical” condition on Tuesday afternoon, Spencer said during a briefing outside the scene.

Spencer said the man was parking in a rental car when an unidentified man walked up and shot him multiple times.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Metro at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

