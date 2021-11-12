Man faces 8 felonies after being shot by officers at Red Rock Canyon

A man who survived an officer-involved shooting at the Red Rock Canyon scenic loop early Thursday has been booked into a Southern Nevada jail on eight felonies.

The Red Rock Canyon scenic loop is closed as the Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating an OIS involving NHP early Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Erik Legried, 29, was housed at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of battery with use of a deadly weapon against a first responder, resisting public official with deadly weapon not involving a firearm, and damaging or destroying state property worth more than $5,000.

Authorities did not release Legried’s name, but police records show Legried was booked at the jail under the same Metropolitan Police Department event number generated from a Nevada Highway Patrol shooting at the loop just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said troopers, Metro officers and Bureau of Land Management rangers responded to a report of a driver, possibly armed, in distress near the scenic loop entry. When they arrived, the man used his black Toyota Tacoma to ram police vehicles and was shot near the parking lot of the visitor center, Smaka said. He also said that the suspect had used his truck to damage fencing near a campground in the same area.

Legried was hospitalized, then jailed. The nature of his injuries has not been released. Smaka said an investigation is ongoing to discern how many officers discharged their weapons and which officers actually shot Legried. Metro said none of their officers fired any shots.

Las Vegas Valley court records showed no history of arrests in Southern Nevada for Legried. The scenic loop, meanwhile, was open on Friday.

