Man faces attempted murder charge in credit union shooting

A man faces several felony charges in the Wednesday shooting of a woman at a credit union in southwest Las Vegas, according to jail records.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Las Vegas police investigate near Rainbow Boulevard and Darby after an officer-involved shooting in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

People embrace after leaving the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

SWAT officers near Rainbow Boulevard and Darby after an officer-involved shooting in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

People wait as Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 6900 block of Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Clark County Detention Center booking records show William Cass Jackson, 32, was booked at the jail on charges of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun in a prohibited area, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, first-degree kidnapping, assault and domestic battery.

Jackson was booked in the shooting at Navy Federal Credit Union, 6975 Spring Mountain Road, near Rainbow Boulevard.

Police said a woman at the business suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Las Vegas police chased a suspect involved in the shooting, with police firing several shots at the man. The suspect then barricaded himself in a parking lot near Rainbow Boulevard and Desert Inn Road. Police safely took the suspect into custody after about 90 minutes of negotiations.

The woman, as of Wednesday afternoon, was in stable condition following surgery at an area hospital.

Jail booking records show Jackson was booked under an incident number that is the same as what police listed in a news release as the incident number for the credit union shooting. Further details on what connection Jackson has to the victim have not been released.

