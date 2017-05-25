Man faces attempted murder, kidnapping charges in east Las Vegas

Danny Cook (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 41-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after a possible abduction Wednesday in the eastern valley.

Danny Cook, 41, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on seven counts, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping, jail records show. His bail will be set in court.

Las Vegas police implicated Cook in an incident where a man forced his wife and son into a car at gunpoint. Officers were called about a family disturbance and a possible abduction about 3 p.m. on the 3300 block of Mendocino Forest Street, near Desert Inn and Theme roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

A man reportedly used a firearm “in a threatening manner” to force his wife and 15-year-old son into a vehicle, police said. He fired one shot.

The vehicle was later located in the Moapa Valley area, and the man was taken into custody. His wife and son were unharmed, police said.

