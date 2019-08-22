Man faces charge in case that led to Las Vegas police shooting

One of two people detained Wednesday morning, when Las Vegas police were investigating reports of armed men, was arrested on a weapons offense.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a Las Vegas officer shot at a dog after it charged at police as they were investigated reports of two armed people possibly shooting into a building on the 9600 block of West Tropicana Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One of two people detained Wednesday morning when Las Vegas police were investigating reports of armed men at a Spring Valley area business complex, was arrested on a weapons offense.

Matthew Justin Deaugustinis, 32, is facing one gross misdemeanor count of discharging a gun or other weapon where a person might be endangered, according to jail and court records. He was being held on $2,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting his initial court appearance Thursday morning.

The records do not list a codefendant in the case.

The investigation Wednesday led a Metropolitan Police Department officer to shoot at a “pit bull style” dog after it charged officers as they arrived at the business complex at 9680 W. Tropicana Ave., where they found two men who matched the descriptions given by 911 callers.

It was not clear whether the dog belonged to Deaugustinis.

Lt. Adrian Beas said at the scene that one of the two men was immediately detained, but the other took off running and jumped over a wall. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

The unleashed dog charged at police and tried to bite an officer’s leg, instead grabbing hold of the officer’s pants. Beas said another officer then shot at least one round “to stop the dog,” which ran away but was later found unharmed.

Clark County animal control took the dog to a local shelter, county spokesman Dan Kulin said.

Details of the charge against Deaugustinis were not immediately available Thursday.

