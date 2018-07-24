Man faces charges in shooting northwest of Las Vegas

Wayne Pulsipher was taken into custody Monday afternoon after a man reported that he and his 18-year-old son were shot at in a desert area.

Wayne Pulsipher (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting at two people near the Spring Mountains community of Cold Creek, Las Vegas police said.

Wayne Pulsipher, 61, was taken into custody Monday afternoon after a man reported that he and his 18-year-old son were shot at in a desert area.

Pulsipher was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers found Pulsipher with a rifle in a tent, police said. Nobody was injured in the shooting.

