Man faces multiple charges after shootout with Las Vegas police

A 37-year-old man faces multiple charges after allegedly trading gunshots with police Monday night in North Las Vegas, police documents show.

Jail records indicate William Alfredo Chafoya, 37, was booked Tuesday into Clark County Detention Center on four counts, including two of assault on an officer with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $18,000.

Metropolitan Police Department documents identified Chafoya as a suspect in the shooting on the 4600 block of North Goldfield Street, near Lone Mountain Road.

Metro said the shooting stemmed from a Sunday incident, where a man riding a bicycle in the northwest valley was shot in the leg by someone in a stolen Honda. About 6:15 p.m. Monday, police were monitoring the Honda when a man, matching the description of Sunday’s shooter, got in the car along with an unknown woman near Rainbow Boulevard and Gowan Road.

Capt. Kelly McMahill said officers tried to pull over the stolen Honda but the driver took off. Police and Metro’s helicopter chased the car across the valley. The chase ended about 7:20 p.m. on Goldfield Street in North Las Vegas when the man bailed from the car.

McMahill said the man then pointed a gun and shot two or three times at a field training officer and a trainee. They both shot back, hitting him multiple times.

The woman was shot in the wrist, although it appeared the man shot her during the gunfire exchange, McMahill said. Her relationship to the man wasn’t immediately clear.

Both were taken to University Medical Center, police said. The man was in critical condition as of Monday, but McMahill expected both to survive. Officers applied a tourniquet to the man after shooting him.

“He was bleeding pretty badly,” McMahill said. McMahill said police found a gun next to the man and another gun inside the car.

No officers were hurt, Sgt. Jeff Clark said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.