Man facing attempted murder charges after Saturday shooting

The man who police said turned himself in Saturday after allegedly shooting his wife and stepdaughter is facing attempted murder charges.

Police cordon off a crime scene after two were shot at a condominium complex near Silverado Ranch Blvd. and S. Eastern Ave. in Las Vegas, Saturday, January 27, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

James M. Bumpus, 64, was booked Sunday morning into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

At 11:05 a.m. Saturday, police said the man’s wife had managed to call 911 to report that she and her 15-year-old daughter had been shot in the head by her husband inside their apartment on the 2300 block of Silverado Ranch Boulevard. The two were taken to University Medical Center, where the woman was initially admitted in critical condition. As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, their doctors told police the mother and daughter were expected to survive.

Following an hourslong manhunt, Bumpus turned himself in about 1:15 p.m. Saturday at the detention center in connection with the shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said the shooter had fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Just minutes after detectives received word Bumpus had turned himself in, officers began taking down the yellow crime scene tape surrounding the apartment unit — the same one Metro patrol officers were called to a day earlier for a family disturbance.

Metro dispatch logs show officers were requested about 2:40 p.m. Friday, when “some threats” had been made, police said. Details regarding Friday’s family disturbance call weren’t immediately available. It’s unknown whether the family had other previous domestic violence issues.

Bumpus is being held at the jail without bail, and he is due in court Monday morning.

