54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Shootings

Man fatally shot after ‘disagreement’ in North Las Vegas, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2022 - 9:36 pm
 
Police are seen in an area near Gold Crest Park, near Craig Road and Revere Street, on Monday, ...
Police are seen in an area near Gold Crest Park, near Craig Road and Revere Street, on Monday, Feb. 21. 2022. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot to death after a “disagreement” Monday night in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the area of Gold Crest Park, near Craig Road and Revere Street, at 5:25 p.m., North Las Vegas police spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

Two vehicles were driving south on Revere Street, while another was driving north, North Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Wall said. The vehicles stopped and there was an “exchange of words,” though Wall said officers were unsure what the disagreement was about.

No arrests were made, police said.

Someone fired a shot at the driver of the northbound vehicle, which crashed into a tree down the street, and the driver was later pronounced dead.

A passenger of the vehicle was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man killed once relatives have been notified.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s have offers on at least 4 potential Las Vegas stadium sites
A’s have offers on at least 4 potential Las Vegas stadium sites
2
Truckers to launch COVID-19 protest convoy from southern California this week
Truckers to launch COVID-19 protest convoy from southern California this week
3
Longtime NFL, college assistant to coach Raiders running backs
Longtime NFL, college assistant to coach Raiders running backs
4
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
Kyle Busch to lose racing sponsor, but 6-year-old son keeps his
5
Winter returning to Las Vegas for last week of February
Winter returning to Las Vegas for last week of February
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST