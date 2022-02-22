Man fatally shot after ‘disagreement’ in North Las Vegas, police say

Officers were called to the area of Gold Crest Park, near Craig Road and Revere Street, at 5:25 p.m., North Las Vegas police spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

Police are seen in an area near Gold Crest Park, near Craig Road and Revere Street, on Monday, Feb. 21. 2022. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot to death after a “disagreement” Monday night in North Las Vegas.

Two vehicles were driving south on Revere Street, while another was driving north, North Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Wall said. The vehicles stopped and there was an “exchange of words,” though Wall said officers were unsure what the disagreement was about.

No arrests were made, police said.

Someone fired a shot at the driver of the northbound vehicle, which crashed into a tree down the street, and the driver was later pronounced dead.

A passenger of the vehicle was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the man killed once relatives have been notified.

