Man fatally shot at northwest Las Vegas apartment identified

Police said the man was likely in an argument with three others before his death.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was killed in a fight at a northwest Las Vegas apartment on Saturday night.

He was 32-year-old Randall Wallace of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of West Make Lead Boulevard around 6:33 p.m. Saturday and found Wallace with a gunshot wound, police said. Wallace died at the scene.

Police said they believe Wallace was involved in an argument with three other people before the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

