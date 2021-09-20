81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Shootings

Man fatally shot at northwest Las Vegas apartment identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2021 - 4:11 pm
 
Updated September 20, 2021 - 6:29 pm
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was killed in a fight at a northwest Las Vegas apartment on Saturday night.

He was 32-year-old Randall Wallace of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of West Make Lead Boulevard around 6:33 p.m. Saturday and found Wallace with a gunshot wound, police said. Wallace died at the scene.

Police said they believe Wallace was involved in an argument with three other people before the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Officials reveal origin of Mount Charleston Lodge fire
Officials reveal origin of Mount Charleston Lodge fire
2
Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback
Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback
3
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Steelers game
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Steelers game
4
BetMGM bettor 1 win away from turning $25 into $737K
BetMGM bettor 1 win away from turning $25 into $737K
5
Contractor selection for Tropicana/I-15 project raises some questions
Contractor selection for Tropicana/I-15 project raises some questions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST