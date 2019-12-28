Man fatally shot in attempted burglary in south Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed the shooting on the 7000 block of Knoll View Drive after a man in his 30s had broken into a home.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed the shooting on the 7000 block of Knoll View Drive after a man in his 30s had broken into a home. A woman who was home alone shot the man in what Spencer said was self-defense.

The woman called police about 11:15 a.m. and said the man drove away in a Kia Soul, Spencer said.

An officer in the area quickly found the man at Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street, about a half-mile from the home. The man died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Spencer said.

The man had crashed into several cars and possibly a mailbox before stopping at the intersection. Spencer said it appeared the man was sitting in his car outside the woman’s home for hours and had broken in the back door in an attempted burglary.

