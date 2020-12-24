Man fatally shot in central Las Vegas identified

Officers were called at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15 to the 1400 block of North 23rd Street, near Owens and Eastern avenues.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 23rd Street and Hinkle Drive, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 34-year-old man shot in central Las Vegas last week.

Douglas Ramsey of Las Vegas died last Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office ruled. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 15 to the 1400 block of North 23rd Street, near Owens and Eastern avenues, after Ramsey was shot multiple times by an unknown man, the Review-Journal previously reported.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said Ramsey was parking a rental car when an unidentified man walked up and shot him. Ramsey was taken to University Medical Center where he died the next day.

No one had been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon, Spencer said.

