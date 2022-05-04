65°F
Man fatally shot in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2022 - 6:37 am
 
Updated May 4, 2022 - 7:09 am
A man believed to be in his 60s was fatally shot during an argument at a bus stop in east Las V ...
A man believed to be in his 60s was fatally shot during an argument at a bus stop in east Las Vegas early Wednesday. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man believed to be in his 60s was fatally shot during an argument at a bus stop in east Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jason Johansson said police were called to the bus stop near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Simultaneously, police received an alert from technology used by police known as ShotSpotter to detect gunshots in the Las Vegas Valley. The ShotSpotter alert also indicated shots were fired near the intersection.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he died. Johansson said “there was some type of argument” between the deceased and an assailant.

Police had not identified a suspect as of 6:20 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

