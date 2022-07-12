107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Shootings

Man fatally shot outside Las Vegas recording studio identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2022 - 6:08 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man killed last week outside a central Las Vegas music studio was identified as Corvoney Tompson.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Monday that the 23-year-old victim was shot in the chest.

Las Vegas police said they responded about 11:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Paseo Del Prado, near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive, where two men were shot.

Tompson died at the scene and the second victim, 24, was rushed to University Medical Center with life-threatening gunshot wounds, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta said.

A group of people were in the studio when a quarrel broke out, Valenta said.

Several people were kicked out, but the dispute, which escalated into gunshots, continued outside, Valenta said.

Arrests had not been announced as of Monday evening and additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
California man’s birthday visit to Strip casino pays off 107K ways
California man’s birthday visit to Strip casino pays off 107K ways
2
Outlet mall in Primm, once filled with tenants, is largely empty
Outlet mall in Primm, once filled with tenants, is largely empty
3
Casino shutdown affecting three local companies begins in Macao
Casino shutdown affecting three local companies begins in Macao
4
$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: And here’s the problem with pro-abortion arguments
CARTOONS: And here’s the problem with pro-abortion arguments
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An ambulance and armed police outside the Field's shopping center, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denm ...
Mall shooting in Copenhagen leaves 3 dead, 3 critical; suspect arrested
By Jan M. Olsen and Karl Ritter The Associated Press

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved, though police were still investigating.