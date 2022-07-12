Man fatally shot outside Las Vegas recording studio identified

Las Vegas police said they responded about 11:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Paseo Del Prado, near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive, where two men were shot, according to Las Vegas police.

A man killed last week outside a central Las Vegas music studio was identified as Corvoney Tompson.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Monday that the 23-year-old victim was shot in the chest.

Las Vegas police said they responded about 11:15 p.m. to the 2300 block of Paseo Del Prado, near Sahara Avenue and Rancho Drive, where two men were shot.

Tompson died at the scene and the second victim, 24, was rushed to University Medical Center with life-threatening gunshot wounds, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta said.

A group of people were in the studio when a quarrel broke out, Valenta said.

Several people were kicked out, but the dispute, which escalated into gunshots, continued outside, Valenta said.

Arrests had not been announced as of Monday evening and additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

