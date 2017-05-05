Man fires shot during robbery attempt outside Boulder Station

A man trying to sell a ring fired a shot during a robbery attempt outside Boulder Station late Thursday, but no one was injured, Las Vegas police said.
A man was meeting with a prospective buyer about 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the casino-hotel, 4111 Boulder Highway, but decided to call off the transaction when several other people showed up, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.
When one of the parties pointed a gun and attempted to rob him, the ring seller told police he pulled out his own gun and fired a shot in self-defense. The robber and several other people fled, but no one was injured, Meltzer said.
The ring seller had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, Metro Lt. Chris Holmes said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Las Vegas Review-Journal Max Michor contributed to this report. Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.