Man fires shots inside east Las Vegas home; neighbors evacuated

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man reportedly fired multiple shots inside an east valley home late Thursday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call that a man had fired multiple shots inside a house on the 1000 block of Colgate Lane about 10 p.m. , Lt. Eric Calhoun said. That’s when the armed man fired off more shots inside the house. He remained inside and SWAT units and negotiators were on scene as of 12:30 a.m.

No officers have been injured. Homes in the area were evacuated. Police believe the man remained alone, but it was unclear as of 12:30 a.m. if the gunshots resulted in any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

