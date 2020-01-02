Man fleeing in stolen car shot, killed by North Las Vegas officers

A man is dead after he was shot by North Las Vegas police officers while fleeing from police in a reported stolen vehicle early Thursday.

A fatal police shooting scene near West Craig Road and Allen Lane on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is dead after he was shot by two North Las Vegas police officers while fleeing in a reported stolen vehicle early Thursday.

The shooting occurred just after midnight near West Craig Road and Allen Lane, according to North Las Vegas spokesman Eric Leavitt.

“It started near Alexander and Revere when we tried to make a stop on a red Toyota sedan,” Leavitt told reporters. “Dispatch reported it was a stolen vehicle out of Las Vegas so the officer waiting for back up, but the car fled.”

After a pursuit of several miles, two officers fired “more than once” at the suspect while he was in the car, Leavitt said.

The area around the shooting scene was still closed to traffic as of 6 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.