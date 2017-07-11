Man flees gunshots, discovers he’s been shot twice in Las Vegas

Man tells police he was having a smoke near the corner of N. Jones Boulevard and W. Cheyenne Avenue when he heard gunshots and ran. He later found he had been hit twice in the legs.

Police responded to a call Tuesday morning from a woman who said she saw an adult man get shot near 3132 N. Jones Blvd., near W. Cheyenne Avenue. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A man who heard gunshots and took off running near northwest Las Vegas didn’t realize he had been shot twice until later, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to a call about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday morning from a woman who said she saw an adult man get shot near 3132 N. Jones Blvd., near W. Cheyenne Avenue.

When police located him, the man told them he was sitting on a power box, smoking a cigarette when the sound of gunshots alarmed him. It was not until after he ran away that he discovered he had been shot and was seriously injured, according to Lt. Dan Gordon.

Police arrived to the scene before medical and applied first aid, including the application of a tourniquet.

The man who was shot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds to his legs.

There are no suspects at this time.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.