Man found dead after apparent fatal shooting in Henderson

Police received a report of a man shot at Wigwam Parkway and Traverse Center Street, near Gibson Road, around 1:45 p.m. and arriving officers found a man dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The Henderson Police Department is investigating an apparent fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

The Henderson Police Department is investigating an apparent fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a report of a man shot at Wigwam Parkway and Traverse Center Street, near Gibson Road, around 1:45 p.m. said Henderson police spokesman Kirk Moore.

When officers arrived they found a man dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, Moore said.

Officers are continuing to investigate, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Traverse Center St Wigwam Pkwy Henderson, NV 89074