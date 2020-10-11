Man found dead after gunfire exchange with Arizona deputies

Officers responded to a welfare check for a possible suicidal man just before 10:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of North Irving Street in Kingman.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in northwest Arizona was found dead Saturday night after exchanging gunfire with SWAT officers, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Officers responded to a welfare check for a possible suicidal man just before 10:45 p.m. to the 4200 block of North Irving Street in Kingman, Arizona, the release said.

“While responding, dispatch received several calls of neighbors hearing gunshots come from the residence,” the release stated. “Victim statements claimed that a male subject shot at them but they were able to get away uninjured.”

On arrival, the man was seen outside the residence and fired a weapon at deputies, police said.

SWAT responded to the scene and gunfire was exchanged between them and the man, who was later found dead in the home.

The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave and the Lake Havasu City Police Department in Arizona is handling the investigation, according to the release.

