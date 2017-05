Police car. (Thinkstock)

A man was found dead Tuesday afternoon at the scene of a shooting in North Las Vegas.

The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Holmes Street, according to a tweet from North Las Vegas Police Department.

Roads in the area are closed and drivers are asked to use alternate routes, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

2800 Holmes St, North Las Vegas, NV 89030