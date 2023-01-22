43°F
Shootings

Man found dead in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2023 - 7:54 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found fatally shot in a vehicle in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday.

At around 5:35 a.m., a resident of a home in the 200 block of South Ninth Street, near East Fremont Street, called police saying an unresponsive man was in a vehicle behind their house, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Homicide detectives responded and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one had been arrested in connection with the death as of Saturday night.

Anyone with information can call 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

