Shootings

Man found dead in Las Vegas apartment from apparent gunshot wound

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2021 - 11:50 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police are investigating after a man was found dead from a possible gunshot wound in a southeast Las Vegas apartment on Monday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment on the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue around 8:36 a.m. Monday and found a man “who suffered from apparent trauma,” police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the man died from a gunshot wound, but they had not identified a suspect or motive as of Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim after next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

