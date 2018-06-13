Man found in east Las Vegas, hospitalized after being shot

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was hospitalized and two others are in custody after a shooting in the east valley.

About 2 a.m. Wednesday, a man and his brother were hanging out near Stewart Avenue and Radwick Drive, by Hollywood Boulevard, when two men armed with handguns walked up to them, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The four men got into an altercation that ended when one of the brothers was shot. The two armed men fled the scene in a stolen Toyota Camry, Gordon said, and the injured man was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive.

Police later found the stolen Toyota in the same area where the man was shot, and a vehicle pursuit turned into a foot chase when the men ditched the car at Sahara Avenue and Hollywood.

Both men were taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood, Gordon said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Sahara Avenue and Sloan Lane Las Vegas