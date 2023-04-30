Man found shot dead in street in Las Vegas neighborhood

The man was found in the area of Evergreen Avenue and Upland Boulevard.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A man was found shot dead in the street in a neighborhood near Charleston and Jones boulevards overnight, police said.

The man, whose identity hasn’t yet been released, was found in the area of Evergreen Avenue and Upland Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m., according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro homicide detectives are investigating.

The man’s name will be officially released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police are urging anybody with information to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

