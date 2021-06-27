Man gravely wounded after shooting at Sahara Las Vegas

A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a shooting at the Sahara Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers were called to the hotel, 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, around 11:33 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

No suspect had been identified as of 3:20 p.m., and the victim was being treated for life-threatening at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Boxler said.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

