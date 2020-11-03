75°F
Shootings

Man ‘grazed’ by gunfire in central Las Vegas, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2020 - 6:07 pm
 

Police are investigating after a man’s leg was “grazed” by gunfire in central Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of West Washington Avenue around 4:22 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound “described as a ‘graze’” on his lower leg. The man was treated for his injuries at the scene.

A male suspect was taken into custody, Boxler said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

