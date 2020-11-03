Man ‘grazed’ by gunfire in central Las Vegas, police say

Police said officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of West Washington Avenue around 4:22 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound “described as a ‘graze’” on his lower leg.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of West Washington Avenue around 4:22 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound “described as a ‘graze’” on his lower leg. The man was treated for his injuries at the scene.

A male suspect was taken into custody, Boxler said.

