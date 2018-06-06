Man hospitalized after being shot and stabbed in southwest Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized Tuesday night after he was shot and stabbed in the southwest valley.

(Thinkstock)

The attack was called in about 9:15 p.m. after a man in his 40s suffering gunshot and stab wounds walked into a convenience store near Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The man was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, but police weren’t able to interview him after he was treated, Gordon said. The motive behind the attack is still unclear.

The attack itself happened on the 4900 block of Duneville Street, Gordon said, and the man walked to the convenience store on the corner of Tropicana of Duneville to ask for help.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

4900 Duneville Street, Las Vegas, NV