A man was shot Monday night in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 11:40 p.m. on reports of the shooting near East Charleston Boulevard and Mojave Road, Metropolitan Police Department records show.

Lt. David Gordon said the man was hospitalized.

No further information was immediately available.

