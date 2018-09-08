Man hospitalized after being shot in North Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized after being shot in North Las Vegas Friday night, according to police.
Officers found the man after 10 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound outside a Murphy Express gas station near Allen Lane and Ann Road, said North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt.
The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been stabilized, Leavitt said.
Police are still working to identify a suspect and motive for the shooting.
Contact Jacob Lasky at jlasky@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0219. Follow @Jtlasky on Twitter.3742 W Ann Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89031