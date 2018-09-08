Man hospitalized after being shot in North Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized after being shot in North Las Vegas Friday night, according to police.

Officers found the man after 10 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound outside a Murphy Express gas station near Allen Lane and Ann Road, said North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been stabilized, Leavitt said.

Police are still working to identify a suspect and motive for the shooting.

