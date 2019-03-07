Man hospitalized after being shot in northwest Las Vegas home

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

One person is injured after a shooting in the northwest Las Vegas Valley early Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded about 6:20 a.m. to a home near Conough Lane and West Gilmore Avenue and found a male victim who had been shot, said Metro Lt. Josh Martinez. The victim was taken to a hospital and a suspect was taken into custody, Martinez said.

There is no threat to the community, he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

