Man hospitalized after being shot in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating Thursday morning after a man was found shot in the southeast valley.

Las Vegas police investigate the shooting of a man who was found in the parking lot of a strip mall on the 6700 block of Boulder Highway, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating Thursday morning after a man was found shot in the southeast valley.

Just after midnight a man was found with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot of a strip mall on the 6700 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The injured person was hospitalized but his condition was unknown as of 2 a.m.

The shooter is still at large.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

6700 Boulder Highway, las vegas, nv