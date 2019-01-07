Man hospitalized after central Las Vegas shooting

But after the driver was hospitalized at University Medical Center, it was determined his injury was a gunshot wound, Holmes said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was seriously injured after a shooting Sunday afternoon in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded about 4:10 p.m. to a neighborhood near Alta and Torrey Pines drives on initial reports of a crash. When police arrived at Brandywine Way and Kraemer Drive, they found the driver of a vehicle suffering from a head injury, Metro Lt. Chris Holmes said. But after the driver was hospitalized at University Medical Center, it was determined his injury was a gunshot wound, Holmes said.

A witness told police that three other males were in the car at the time, Holmes said. One of the trio took off from arriving officers, but all three are now in custody.

“Detectives are investigating to see how, why and who shot the male,” Holmes said.

The driver had serious injuries and was alive as of 7 p.m., Holmes said. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Brandywine Way and Kraemer Drive, Las Vegas