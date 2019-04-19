Man hospitalized after shooting at Las Vegas apartment complex

Police car lights (Thinkstock)

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the arm Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers received report about 2:40 p.m. of a shooting at the Las Palomas Apartments, 4040 Boulder Highway, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said Friday afternoon. A man with a gunshot wound to the arm was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Officers were in the area attempting to locate the shooter Friday afternoon, OcampoGomez said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

