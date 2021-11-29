Man hospitalized after shooting in Bally’s

Officers responded to the Strip property at 3:02 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting.

People are silhouetted by a sign for Bally's as they descend an escalator from a pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man was shot inside a Strip casino this weekend, Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded to the Strip property at 3:02 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting at Bally’s. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

No other information was immediately provided.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.