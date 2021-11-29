Man hospitalized after shooting in Bally’s
Officers responded to the Strip property at 3:02 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting.
A man was shot inside a Strip casino this weekend, Las Vegas police said.
Officers responded to the Strip property at 3:02 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting at Bally’s. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.
No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.
No other information was immediately provided.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.