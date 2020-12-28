Man hospitalized after shooting in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in central Las Vegas early Monday that left a man hospitalized.

Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Brush Street, near West Charleston Boulevard, early Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lt. David Gordon said at 4:23 a.m. a man was walking through an apartment complex in the 900 block of Brush Street, near Charleston Boulevard, “when he was approached by a man who shot the victim as he was running away.”

“The victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg,” Gordon said.

Police are still trying to discern a motive and circumstances for the shooting. A condition on the victim was not immediately available.

Police had taped off a rear portion of the complex with crime scene tape and were on scene as of 6 a.m.

